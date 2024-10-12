Zelensky advertises ‘decisive action’ to terminate Ukrainian war

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed optimism that the ongoing conflict with Russia may see a resolution by the end of 2025, citing current battlefield dynamics as presenting opportunities for "decisive action." His comments came during a Ukraine-South East Europe summit held in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where he emphasized the importance of continued Western support for Ukraine amid the war's escalating challenges.



In his address, Zelensky acknowledged the critical role of Western allies, particularly highlighting U.S. President Joe Biden and the leadership of other key nations, including Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy. He urged these nations to provide increased assistance to help stabilize Ukraine and promote peace across Europe. "We’re counting on your powerful and wise steps to bring security and peace to Europe," he stated, underlining the urgency of international cooperation in addressing the conflict.



Looking ahead to the final months of the year, Zelensky claimed that October, November, and December present a "real chance" to shift the dynamics toward peace and long-term stability. He framed the current military situation as a pivotal moment for Ukraine, suggesting that it creates an opportunity to take decisive action to end hostilities.



However, the backdrop of his statements reveals a more complicated reality on the ground. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have faced significant setbacks, losing control of critical locations in the Donbass region. As Russian troops advance towards Pokrovsk, a major city in the Donetsk People's Republic still held by Ukraine, the prospects for a quick resolution appear increasingly challenged.



The Russian military has also recently taken control of Ugledar, a previously strategic stronghold for Ukrainian forces, which had served as a potential launch point for operations toward the Azov Sea port city of Mariupol. These developments complicate Zelensky's assertions about the potential for rapid peace and highlight the ongoing volatility of the conflict.



As the situation evolves, the focus remains on how Ukraine and its allies will navigate the upcoming months, with international support playing a crucial role in shaping the course of the war and any potential pathways to peace.

MENAFN12102024000045015687ID1108772485