Power Supply Facility In Kherson Community De-Energized Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A power facility in the Kherson community has been de-energized due to shelling. Residents of two villages and the Tavriyskyi district of Kherson city are warned of possible power outages.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of another enemy shelling, the power supply facility has been de-energized. There may be power outages in the villages of Tekstylne, Zelenivka and part of the Tavriyskyi district of Kherson,” Mrochko wrote.

He has added that emergency repair work will be carried out as soon as the security situation allows.

As reported, over the past day, Russians shelled the Kherson city community 10 times, damaging private houses, a gas pipeline and warehouses.