Nations League: Bukayo Saka Leaves England Camp With Injury; Will Return To Arsenal For ‘Further Assessment’

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Oct 12 (IANS) English has confirmed that Bukayo Saka will not be travelling to Finland after limping off the pitch during the second half of the England vs Greece match and will be returning to Arsenal for further assessment. Alongside Saka, Liverpool's Curtis Jones has also pulled out of the squad for personal reasons which means a 22-member squad will to Helsinki to face Finland in a Nations League on Sunday at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Saka's injury could prove to be very impactful for Arsenal as the side is currently contending for their first Premier League title since 2004. With skipper Martin Odegaard already out with injury and Arsenal scheduled to face teams like Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Inter Milan in the coming month, it is imperative for the Gunners that their star player remains fit.

Seven games into the Premier League season, Saka is leading the way in terms of assists with seven, the most for any player in any of Europe's big five leagues. He's also created the most 'big chances' (12) in Europe, and in terms of overall chances created he's leading the way in the Premier League with 27, while only Barcelona's Raphinha has more than him in Europe.

Arsenal fans will hope the assessment yields no serious damage to Saka especially after reports emerged on Friday suggesting that Odegaar, who was scheduled to return to action late in October, may have suffered a setback which can keep him out till December.