(MENAFN) Burkina Faso's Prime Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela has articulated his government's rationale for strengthening ties with Russia, citing disappointment with past collaborations with Western nations, particularly France. His remarks came during the opening of the Economic Days of Burkina Faso forum held in Moscow, a four-day event designed to enhance economic relationships between the West African nation and Russia.



In a statement to reporters, Kyelem de Tambela expressed that the history of engagement with France and the West has not met Burkina Faso's expectations, leading the country to seek new partnerships. "We decided to try a different path," he explained, emphasizing that Russia has emerged as a desirable partner for collaboration.



During the forum, discussions between Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and the Burkinabe prime minister focused on expanding bilateral security cooperation. Burkina Faso has been grappling with escalating militant violence since 2015, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians and military personnel.



Belousov highlighted the foundation of Russian-Burkina relations, which he described as rooted in mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests. He noted that these ties have gained positive momentum in recent years. The defense minister characterized the discussions as a significant step in enhancing friendly relations between Moscow and Ouagadougou.



Kyelem de Tambela also conveyed his "sincere" satisfaction with the developing relationship between Burkina Faso and Russia, indicating a strong commitment to fostering closer ties. This emerging partnership reflects a broader trend in the Sahel region, where countries are reevaluating their international alliances amid ongoing security challenges.



As Burkina Faso pivots towards Russia, the implications of this strategic shift will likely resonate across regional dynamics, potentially altering the landscape of international cooperation in West Africa. The partnership may offer Burkina Faso new avenues for support and resources in its ongoing battle against terrorism and instability.

