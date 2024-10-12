Cairo Calls For Unified Palestinian Front, PLA's Reinforced Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty emphasized the importance of fostering Palestinian unity and strengthening the role of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to meet the aspirations and hopes of the Palestinian people.

According to a statement by Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, the official spokesman for the of Foreign Affairs, this came during a meeting between Minister Abdelatty and a delegation from the Palestinian Fatah movement, led by deputy-chairman of Fatah's Central Committee Mahmoud Al-Aloul, National Council Chairman Rawhi Fattouh, and Executive Committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Central Committee member of Fatah, Azzam Al-Ahmad.

During the meeting, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for the PNA and its firm rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians from their land.

He also highlighted Egypt's efforts to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza amidst the obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation forces, including their control over the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing and the hindrance of UN humanitarian relief organizations, as well as restrictions on the movement of people through the crossing.

The minister stressed the need to resist any attempts to separate the West Bank from Gaza, emphasizing the unity of Palestinian territory.

Abdelatty also reviewed Egypt's efforts to engage with various parties to halt the war in Gaza, achieve a ceasefire, and facilitate the exchange of prisoners and detainees.

He further outlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to garner international support for the recognition of the Palestinian state and its diplomatic engagements with countries for a just solution to the Palestinian issue through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

