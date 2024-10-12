Brazilian City Plans World’S Tallest Building: 1Km Skyscraper To Revitalize City Center

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sorocaba, a wealthy city of 723,000 people in São Paulo state, Brazil, has unveiled plans for an extraordinary project. Mayor Rodrigo Manga announced a partnership with private investors to construct the world's tallest building in the city center.



The proposed skyscraper will stand at an impressive one kilometer tall, boasting 170 floors. This ambitious plan aims to revitalize Sorocaba's downtown area, which has seen a decline in population over recent decades.



The project draws inspiration from the current record holder, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, which stands at 828 meters with 163 floors. Brazil's tallest building, the Yachthouse in Balneário Camboriú, measures 290 meters with 81 floors.



Sorocaba's current tallest structure, the Ícone building, reaches 141 meters with 45 floors. It sits outside the city center in the southern Jardim Faculdade neighborhood. The downtown area currently features mid-rise buildings no taller than 30 stories.







Mayor Manga, recently re-elected for a second term, sees this project as part of a broader plan to rejuvenate the 370-year-old city center. The initiative includes restoring historic buildings and improving mobility.



The mayor anticipates the creation of 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. The project is expected to attract R$2 billion ($357 million) in private investment with public sector support.



To facilitate the project, the city plans to revise its master plan, removing height restrictions in the central area. The municipality will offer tax incentives and streamlined licensing to attract investors.



Unnamed companies have reportedly expressed interest in the project. An engineering firm has conducted studies for the master plan revision. Public hearings will be held before presenting the project to the City Council.



The central region, defined by major avenues, has been deemed suitable for such a large-scale project by city planners and their partners. This assessment considered various urban development factors.

Brazilian City Plans World's Tallest Building: 1km Skyscraper to Revitalize City Center

Interestingly, a similar proposal was made during São Paulo's recent mayoral campaign. Candidate Pablo Marçal, who finished third, had promised a one-kilometer-tall building for the state capital.



If realized, Sorocaba's skyscraper would far surpass the planned Senna Tower in Balneário Camboriú. The latter, named after Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, aims to be the world's tallest residential building at 509 meters.







The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat maintains a ranking of the world's tallest skyscrapers. Currently, the top three are the Burj Khalifa , Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, and Shanghai Tower.



Sorocaba's audacious plan represents a bold vision for urban development. It challenges conventional thinking about city growth and economic revitalization in smaller urban centers.



Current list of the ten tallest buildings in the world:





Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 828 meters - 163 floorsMerdeka 118, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 679 meters - 118 floorsShanghai Tower, in Shanghai, China: 632 meters - 128 floorsMakkah Royal Clock Tower, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia: 601 meters - 20 floorsPing An Finance Center, in Shenzhen, China: 599 meters - 115 floorsLotte World Tower, in Seoul, South Korea: 555 meters - 123 floorsOne World Trade Center, New York, United States: 541 meters - 94 floorsGuangzhou CTF Finance Centre, in Guangzhou, China: 530 meters - 111 floorsTianjin CTF Finance Centre, in Tianjin, China: 530 meters - 97 floorsCitic Tower, in Beijing, China: 527 meters - 109 floors