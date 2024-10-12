(MENAFN) Russia is making significant strides in the fight against the Marburg virus disease, with the Vector State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology announcing the development of a new vaccine. The Service for the Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being, known as Rospotrebnadzor, has reported that this vaccine is preparing for clinical trials after successfully completing preclinical testing, which demonstrated its safety and efficacy.



Currently, preparations for a production batch of the vaccine are underway, alongside the finalization of documentation required for obtaining approval to commence clinical trials. This marks an important step in addressing a virus that poses serious health risks and has garnered increasing attention from health authorities worldwide.



As Russia progresses with its vaccine development, the urgency to control the spread of the Marburg virus is intensifying on a global scale. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new health measures for travelers arriving from Rwanda, where an outbreak of the virus has escalated. Effective the week of October 14, all travelers who have visited Rwanda in the past 21 days will be subject to public health entry screening upon their arrival in the United States.



In response to the outbreak, Rwanda has initiated a vaccination campaign, having received 700 doses of a Marburg vaccine from the Sabin Vaccine Institute, based in the U.S. Priority for vaccination is being given to healthcare workers and individuals who have had close contact with confirmed cases of the virus. It is important to note that the vaccine has thus far only been tested on adults aged 18 and older.



As the situation develops, the combined efforts of nations like Russia and Rwanda, along with global health authorities, underscore the urgent need for effective responses to viral outbreaks that threaten public health. The advancements in vaccine research and the implementation of preventive measures highlight the ongoing commitment to combat infectious diseases and protect communities worldwide.

MENAFN12102024000045015687ID1108772309