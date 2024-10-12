HMC Health Expert Urges Vulnerable Groups To Get Free Seasonal Flu Vaccine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Now, before the winter season starts, is the best time to get the seasonal flu vaccine according to a Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) expert, who has stressed that everyone, especially those at higher risk of complications, needs to protect themselves against influenza this year.

“Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death,” according to Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital, and Chief Executive Officer of Communicable Disease Center at HMC.

Dr. Al Maslamani said that while the flu can affect all of us, there are some groups in our community who are more vulnerable to the virus and complications than others. This includes:



People aged over 50

People with chronic conditions regardless of their age

Children aged between six months and five years

Pregnant women Healthcare workers and caregivers.

“We're all susceptible to the flu. People who are very young, very old or who have chronic medical conditions are at risk for more complications and more severe flu,” Dr. Al Maslamani said.“So, while it's important for all of us to get vaccinated, it's essential for young children, pregnant women, older people, and people who have illnesses to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Dr. Al Maslamani said the best way to prevent flu is by getting the flu vaccine every year, as early as possible to ensure you are protected before winter hits.

“The annual flu vaccine has been shown to reduce flu related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or even death,” Dr. Al Maslamani said. "Getting vaccinated before the peak of flu season allows the body to build immunity, which is vital in preventing the spread of influenza, particularly among those at high risk of complications.

The free seasonal influenza vaccines are available at all primary health centers, HMC outpatient clinics and at more than 30 private and semi-private clinics and hospitals across Qatar.

“It's available at most healthcare facilities across the country, and the process to get vaccinated is quick and efficient,” Dr. Al Maslamani said.“The vaccine is thoroughly tested and proven to protect against the flu, ensuring the health and wellbeing of individuals and the wider community. We encourage everyone, especially those at higher risk, to take advantage of this free service."

How to Get Your Free Flu Vaccine in Qatar

Booking an appointment for the flu vaccine is simple:



PHCC: Call 107 for information or visit your nearest PHCC center. You can also receive the vaccine during your scheduled appointment or you can drop in for a free flu vaccine.

Private Clinics: You can get the vaccine at more than 30 clinics across Qatar. Contact your healthcare provider for more information. HMC OPD Appointments: The flu vaccine is available free for any patient attending an outpatients (OPD) appointment. During your scheduled OPD appointment at an HMC facility, ask your physician for the flu vaccine.