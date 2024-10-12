UEFA Nations League: Türkiye And Ukraine Secure Wins, Azerbaijan Stumbles Against Estonia

UEFA Nations League: Türkiye And Ukraine Secure Wins, Azerbaijan Stumbles Against Estonia
Date
10/12/2024 5:09:56 AM
On October 11, the third-round matches of the UEFA Nations
League took place, with several exciting results across different
leagues, Azernews reports.
In the B League, Türkiye defeated Montenegro 1:0 in Group 4,
while Ukraine edged past Georgia 1:0 in Group 1. In total, eight
matches were held during the night.
UEFA Nations League Results
A League
Group 3
Hungary 1:1 Netherlands
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1:2 Germany
Standings: Germany – 7, Netherlands – 5, Bosnia
and Herzegovina – 2, Hungary – 1
B League
Group 1
Ukraine 1:0 Georgia
Czech Republic 2:0 Albania
Standings: Georgia – 6, Czech Republic – 6,
Albania – 3, Ukraine – 3
Group 4
Türkiye 1:0 Montenegro
Iceland 2:2 Wales
Standings: Türkiye – 7, Wales – 5, Iceland – 4,
Montenegro – 0
C League
Group 1
Estonia 3:1 Azerbaijan
Slovakia 2:2 Sweden
Standings: Sweden – 7, Slovakia – 7, Estonia –
3, Azerbaijan – 0
