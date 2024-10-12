₹23 LPA Job Rejected For ₹18 LPA: Corporate Professional Explains Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the competitive landscape of today's corporate job market, salary figures frequently become the focal point when assessing job offers. However, the internet was forced to think in a different direction when a corporate professional accepted a lower-paying position to accommodate his priority of work-life balance.

In a LinkedIn post, marketing professional Dev Kataria shared that his friend rejected a job offering ₹23 lakh per annum to accept a ₹18 LPA package instead.

“Recently, a friend of mine rejected a job offer of ₹23 LPA and accepted one for ₹18 LPA instead. Initially, I thought he was making a huge mistake,” Kataria wrote in the post.

The marketing professional shared his friend's reasoning for choosing the lower-paying job and said that the company he chose offered a hybrid 5-day work culture and is known for providing exceptional work-life balance . However, the ₹23 LPA offer came from a company with a strict 6-day work week and no option for even a single day of remote work.

Kataria said his friend's reasoning got him to think how priorities have shifted:“More and more people today are prioritizing flexibility, balance, and time for themselves outside of work. The idea of constantly burning out to chase a paycheck is losing its appeal.”

He also shared that his friend's health suffered from long work hours in his previous role, and that is what got him to value spending time with family, friends, and even just having some "me time."

“In today's fast-paced corporate world, it's becoming clear that a healthy balance is just as important as the salary. We all deserve to have a life outside of work,” Kataria highlighted.

“It's a reminder that compensation is more than just a number-it's about the overall quality of life. And I'm glad to see people, like my friend, making career decisions with that in mind,” he added.

According to a survey, 47% Gen Z professionals prioritise work-life balance when evaluating potential employers.

“Work-life balance is one of the crucial factors to consider in any job for Gen Zs, with 47 pc of them citing this as a key element when evaluating potential employers,” it said.

Gen Z's ideal workday involves completing routine tasks efficiently, leaving room for skill-building and productivity without feeling overwhelmed.