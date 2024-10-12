Indian Singer Hariharan Mesmerises Audience At QNCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Renowned Indian Hariharan celebrated the golden jubilee of his ghazal journey with grandeur at the Al Mayassa Theatre, Qatar National Centre on Friday evening, October 11, 2024.

Audience of over 2,000 enthusiasts attended the 'Be-Misaal' event which saw the soulful strains of timeless ghazals that have resonated deeply with audiences around the globe.

Indian Ambassador to Qatar HE Vipul graced the occasion as the chief guest for the event organized by Doha Darbar in collaboration with Raheep Media.

The event featured distinguished Indian musicians such as Liyakat Ali Khan, Akhlakh Hussein Varsi, Gaurav Vaswani, Aswin Srinivasan, Sanjoy Das, and Shahdaab Roshan Bhartiya, who provided instrumental accompaniment.

The event coordination was handled by Ashique Ahmed, Hamsa Peringathoor, Iqbal KP, Dr. Abdul Samad, Mohammed Najeeb, Afsar, Sudhan, Yasir, Suhaib, Shiraz, and Shereef on behalf of Doha Darbar. The program committee also included Shafi Parakkal of Raheep Media, along with Shalzar and Noufal.