Robin Uthappa To Lead India In Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Hong Kong, Oct 12 (IANS) Former wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa will lead the star-studded Indian team in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bharat Chipli and Shreevats Goswami (wk) are the other squad members.

With a mix of talent in batting and bowling, India will aim for their second title in the tournament. India last won the HK Sixes during the 2005 edition. The began in 1992 and was last held in 2017 before being revived this year.

The 20th edition of the tournament will be played between 12 teams at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Other participating teams include Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Hong Kong, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The competition has previously witnessed various legends of the game like Brain Lara, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Sachin Tendulkar, M.S. Dhoni, and Anil Kumble featuring for their respective teams. England and South Africa are the most successful teams with five titles each.

The tournament's format is unique as matches are played between two teams of six players. Each game consists of a maximum of five overs for each side. But the title clash will see each team bowl five overs comprising eight balls, up from the six deliveries in normal matches. Barring the wicket-keeper, every member of the fielding side will have to bowl one over, while wides and no-balls will count as two runs. Batsmen are forced to retire at 31 but can come back in once all other batsmen have been dismissed or have retired.

India squad:

Robin Uthappa (c)

A veteran of limited-overs cricket, Uthappa has made significant contributions to Indian cricket with his explosive batting and sharp fielding. Known for his stunning performances in T20 formats, he played a crucial role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup win.

Kedar Jadhav

An all-rounder with the ability to change the game, Jadhav is celebrated for his innovative batting style and handy off-spin bowling. He has been a key player in various IPL franchises and has represented India in ODIs and T20s, showcasing his skill in high-pressure situations.

Stuart Binny

A versatile all-rounder, Binny has represented India in Tests, ODIs, and T20s. Known for his powerful hitting and effective medium-pace bowling, he has also made a mark in the IPL, contributing both with bat and ball.

Manoj Tiwary

Tiwary is a talented batsman renowned for his elegant stroke play. He has been a stalwart in Indian domestic cricket and has had his share of international appearances, contributing significantly to India's middle-order batting.

Shahbaz Nadeem

An accomplished left-arm spinner, Nadeem has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and has represented India in ODIs. His ability to control the game with his spin bowling is a key asset for the team.

Bharat Chipli

Chipli, known for his aggressive batting style, has made notable contributions in domestic cricket and the IPL. His experience and ability to play big innings will be crucial in the fast-paced format of the Hong Kong Sixes.

Shreevats Goswami (WK)

A skilled wicketkeeper-batsman, Goswami has represented India at various levels and has been a vital player in domestic circuits. His quick reflexes behind the stumps and ability to score runs rapidly make him an invaluable player for the team.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament on November 1.