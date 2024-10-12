A R Rahman Backs US Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris With 30-Minute Video: 'More Than A Musical Event'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A R Rahman, the legendary composer, is making headlines for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of November 5 US Presidential elections. The music icon recently recorded a 30-minute performance in a show of support to the US Presidential candidate, which is poised to give a big boost to the presidential campaign ahead of the November 5 general elections.

Th 57-year-old globally renowned Indian composer and musician, who is of mixed Indian and African origin, is the first major international artist from South Asia to have endorsed Kamala Harris.

After AAPI Victory Fund announced that A R Rahman has recorded an exclusive 30-minute performance in support Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential campaign , Chairman of the Fund, Shekar Narasimhan said,“With this performance, A R Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artists who are standing up for progress and representation in America,” reported PTI.

He added,“This is more than just a musical event, it's a call to action for our communities to engage and vote for the future we want to see."

A R Rahman's exclusive performance will be available on AAPI Victory Fund's YouTube channel and across major South Asian networks, including AVS and TV Asia.

Aiming to galvanise support for Harris-Walz campaign among South Asian voters worldwide, the video recording will be broadcasted on AAPI Victory Fund's YouTube on October 14 at 5:30 am ( October 14 13 at 8:00 pm ET).

The clip features some of A R Rahman's most beloved songs, interspersed with messages. According to a press release, the video underscores Kamala Harris's historic candidacy and commitment to the AAPI community. In the teaser of 30-minute-clip, A R Rahman alongside Indiaspora Founder M R Rangaswami are seen preparing for the performance.

