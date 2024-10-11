Army Chief Attends 'Lion's Leap' Tactical Drill

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Thursday attended the "Lion's Leap" tactical drill, carried out by the Royal Automatic Guard Brigade 1, a formation of the Central Military Zone.

Huneiti listened to military briefings on the operational, training and logistical progress of the drill, in addition to the hypotheses on which it was based, in line with current threats, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The exercise included medium artillery, anti-armour weapons, geometric destruction, tank and mechanised infantry shooting, supported by Royal Air Force aircraft.

The drill aims to test the combat readiness of the participating units' ranks, their ability to plan and execute decision-making during similar circumstances in conventional and unconventional operations and potential duties, as well as the formation's ability to keep abreast of new developments in modern battles.

At the end of the drill, Huneiti met with participants in the exercise and conveyed to them the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, praising their outstanding level of marksmanship and target acquisition.

Meanwhile, the army chief checked on the Second Command and Control Centre of the Royal Air Force Command, where he listened to a military briefing on the tasks and duties of the centre.

The centre is considered an important point for coordinating air operations in Jordan, as it incorporates advanced technologies and ensures a quick response to any potential emergency, Petra added.

Hunieti said that the centre provides JAF with data to improve performance and decision making in the facing threats under current regional circumstances.