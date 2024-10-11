President Mulino's Cell Phone Hack: A Lawyer Is Arrested
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The investigation carried out by the Public Ministry (MP) into the alleged hacking of the cell phone of the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, revealed that his contact list was used to communicate with other leaders and high-profile personnel outside of Panama. Grisel Smith, a lawyer arrested for allegedly hacking President José Raúl Mulino. The investigation also suggests that in this case the name of Foreign Minister Javier Martínez Acha was used to contact third parties and propose to them to undertake different economic activities.
