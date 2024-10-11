Antigua – Barbuda Anticipate A Busy Yachting Season Following Strong Showing At Monaco Yacht Show

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The prestigious Monaco Yacht Show, once again proved to be a spectacular showcase of the world's premier yachts, service providers, and brokers, highlighting the future of the yachting industry. Antigua and Barbuda shone as a premier destination and a leading hub for superyachts.

Antigua and Barbuda of tourism, Charles Fernandez, minister of tourism, civil aviation, and investment, led a high-profile delegation to the show in late September, where they presented a comprehensive view of the country's yachting sector.

In attendance was Alan Hosam, vice chairman of the board of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), Cherrie Osborne, ABTA director of tourism for the UK and Europe and Devin Joseph, Yachting business development officer. Industry partners included Robert Reis and team from Falmouth Marina, Shirley Falcone and team from Antigua Yacht Club Marina, James Benson from BWA Yachting, Jeff Hadeed from the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) and Reeva Armstrong from Revolve Marketing and Olympic Athlete Tiger Tyson of the Antigua Charter Yacht Show who contributed to promoting Antigua and Barbuda's standing as a top yachting destination.

With 117 luxury yachts on display, the delegation ensured each had a clear understanding of what Antigua and Barbuda has to offer. Numerous meetings with leading charter management companies such as Camper & Nicholson, Burgess, Edmiston, Y and International Yacht Collection (IYC) highlighted Antigua and Barbuda's appeal as the Caribbean's central hub to yachting, emphasising the twin island's exceptional sailing conditions, safe environment, berthing services and facilities and the availability of yachting professionals, to include provisioning services, crew training facilities, local varnishers, woodwork specialists and rigging services, the key components that keep yachts returning yearly.

Captains and brokers offered valuable feedback on areas for improvement, and minister Fernandez's commitment to addressing their concerns was met with a positive response, increasing confidence in the government's dedication to the yachting sector.

Minister Fernandez noted:

“The success of the event is already being felt, with over 50 yachts confirmed to participate in the upcoming Antigua Charter Yacht Show this December. Brokers at the Monaco show have already filled berths at English Harbour and Falmouth Harbour for the upcoming yachting season. It is shaping up to be a busy one and Antigua and Barbuda is fully prepared to welcome our visitors.”

The highlight of the show was Antigua and Barbuda's Pink Party, a lively evening where English Harbour Rum, carnival, calypso, and soca music fused with a live trumpet bringing the spirit of Antigua and Barbuda to Monaco.

Antigua VIP kept the crowd dancing well into the night, while carnival dancers and the Pink Sands cocktail evoked the energy of what can be expected once visiting. The invitation to experience Antigua and Barbuda firsthand was extended, ensuring the country and its marinas remain top-of-mind for yachting enthusiasts worldwide.

The post Antigua – Barbuda anticipate a busy yachting season following strong showing at Monaco yacht show appeared first on Caribbean News Global .