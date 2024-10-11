Seed Planted For Newest French Florist Location In Scottsdale, AZ

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Scottsdale, AZ, October 11, 2024 -- Fresh off the vine, a completely new and innovative florist concept is coming to Scottsdale, Arizona.



Lifelong Arizona resident and first Arizona franchisee Ronny Record has broken ground for a new French Florist location at 6501 East Greenway Parkway, Ste. 109, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. The state-of-the-art location is set to open in early November.



“As a franchise professional for over 10 years, mostly working on the operations side of the business, I always wanted to own my own franchise,” noted Record.“I was ready to put destiny in my own hands. After much research I chose French Florist for numerous reasons. First, the industry is recession proof – people will always lavish their loved ones with flowers. Second, the company's technology, training and marketing are unparalleled. Third, the financial performance of the company is impressive.”



Ronny Record graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He is the father of two daughters, ages 3 and 1. He and his wife are enthusiastic baseball fans.



The new Scottsdale 1200 square foot location will create four jobs from the start.



French Florist, a Los Angeles-based franchise, boasts vibrant, handcrafted arrangements including fresher flowers purchased directly from major farms in Ecuador, Holland, Columbia, Mexico, Canada, United States, and more.



Additionally, the new concept offers in-person or online customer service and ordering to ensure the wow factor that each recipient of hand selected flowers deserves.



Winner of L.A. Weekly's award for Best Florist, French Florist has been family-owned and caring about customers since 1978. Seven days a week, including every holiday, French Florist offers same-day delivery.



“We are delighted to award a franchise and opportunity to Ronny Record and his family,” noted Michael Jacobson, CEO of French Florist, second generation in the floral business. He added,“Ronny is exactly the kind of energetic, thoughtful and ambitious franchisee partner we are looking for. With the help of capable and driven people like Ronny, we will continue to grow contiguously location to location.”



Jacobson concluded,“Flowers are the music of nature. French Florist is the melody."



In addition to the new Scottsdale, Arizona location, French Florist has locations in Los Angeles, CA; Westlake Village, CA; Costa Mesa, CA; and soon to open Tustin, CA.



In addition to the new Scottsdale, Arizona location, French Florist has locations in Los Angeles, CA; Westlake Village, CA; Costa Mesa, CA; and soon to open Tustin, CA.

