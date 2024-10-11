G-SHOCK Introduces New Pink Ribbon Models, Reflecting The Brand's Unwavering Commitment To Breast Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, G-SHOCK, a brand synonymous with unmatched durability and innovative design, once again pushes the boundaries of both innovation and purpose. This year, G-SHOCK proudly introduces two new limited-edition timepieces that epitomize Casio's dedication to supporting initiatives that raise awareness about the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and of breast cancer.



Reflecting Casio's unwavering commitment to breast cancer awareness, the G-SHOCK DW-5600PK, featuring a bold black design with subtle pink accents, and the vibrant, all-pink G-SHOCK GMD-S5610PK make a striking statement.



G-SHOCK and the Pink Ribbon are natural allies, united by a shared vision of a world where everyone is healthy, free to be themselves, and never held back by illness. These watches are more than just timepieces-they are a tribute to those who are battling it out with unwavering strength and continue to forge ahead against all odds, serving as a constant reminder of G-SHOCK's 'never give up' attitude. Campaigns like these emphasize the brand's social responsibility and commitment to important societal issues.



The two new timepieces come equipped with the following features:



Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

LED Backlight (Super Illuminator) w/Afterglow

Multifunction Alarm

1/100-Sec. Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

12/14 Hr. Time Formats





About G-SHOCK:



G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.



In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.



About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks.

