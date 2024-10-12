Powerful Explosions Rock Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an air raid alert overnight Saturday, a series of massive blasts was heard in Zaporizhzhia region.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration, who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region," he noted in the post.

Civilian casualties reported as enemy launches 98 strikes on Sumy region

Before that, the Air Force warned residents of a ballistic missile threat across the region.

Later, Ukrinform's own correspondent reported on another powerful explosion in Zaporizhzhia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian strike targeted Sumy late Friday evening.

The photo is illustrative