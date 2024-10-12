عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Powerful Explosions Rock Zaporizhzhia Region

Powerful Explosions Rock Zaporizhzhia Region


10/12/2024 12:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an air raid alert overnight Saturday, a series of massive blasts was heard in Zaporizhzhia region.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration, who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region," he noted in the post.

Read also: Civilian casualties reported as enemy launches 98 strikes on Sumy region

Before that, the Air Force warned residents of a ballistic missile threat across the region.

Later, Ukrinform's own correspondent reported on another powerful explosion in Zaporizhzhia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian strike targeted Sumy late Friday evening.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN12102024000193011044ID1108771954


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search