Head Of NACP Announces Timeline For Repeat Verification Of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Head's Declaration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The repeat verification of the declaration of the head of Khmelnytskyi's Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) will follow a standard procedure lasting up to 120 days.

Head of the National Agency on Prevention (NACP) Viktor Pavlushchyk said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The repeat verification of the declaration of the head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC will be conducted according to the standard procedure. Full verification typically takes 120 days but may be extended by up to 60 days, totaling a maximum of 180 days. In this particular case, we are examining information that was not reviewed earlier -newly discovered facts that warranted this additional full review," Pavlushchyk explained.

'sof3,

He added that the process involves gathering information from public and private sector databases, registries, banks, and other entities through formal requests, as well as explanations from relevant individuals, followed by analysis of this data.

The NACP uses a risk-oriented approach to select which declarations to examine thoroughly, Pavlushchyk noted.

"With over 1.8 million declarations filed, it is physically impossible to check each one. Therefore, NACP specialists focus on high-risk declarations identified through logical and arithmetic checks. Those with the highest risk ratings are prioritized for full verification," he said.

toforof

A full verification may be initiated based on information from law enforcement agencies, citizens' reports, journalistic investigations, and more.

As reported, law enforcement recently detained the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC on charges of illicit enrichment, with nearly six million dollars found in her possession. Kyiv's Pechersk District Court ruled to keep her in custody, setting an alternative bail at 500 million UAH.