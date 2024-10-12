Zelenska's Foundation Restores Stadium In Hostomel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ahead of the Hero City Hostomel's Day in Kyiv region, Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, and her Foundation team visited the newly restored Hostomel Central Stadium, which was damaged during the Russian in 2022.

This is according to the Office of the President , reported by Ukrinform.

The Foundation completed the stadium's reconstruction with support from FC Bayern Munich and the Bavarian Association, with assistance from the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany.

The has been equipped with two new mini-fields, exterior lighting, a new electronic scoreboard, and renovated seating roofs, locker rooms, and coaching areas.

"Currently, over 6,200 children, including internally displaced persons, reside in the liberated city. Creating a space for their development was crucial for our team. I am delighted that we managed to restore this stadium. I hope it will become a place where new teams and future football stars will emerge," stated the First Lady.

As part of the renovation, a mural was painted on the stadium stands by Ukrainian artists, brothers Serhii and Vitalii Hrekh (known as Feros & Dilkone).

"We wanted to brighten the lives of Hostomel's children with vivid colors, creating a contemporary and vibrant environment. So we brought in talented artists skilled in creating youth-focused art," added Olena Zelenska's Foundation Director Nina Horbachova.

The mural also features illustrations by young players from the local youth football team Phoenix, which the Foundation team met during their visit. The team includes nearly 70 young footballers.

Previously, Olena Zelenska's Foundation renovated a shelter at the Nizhyn Gymnasium in Chernihiv region.