Dr. Heather Lamb Discusses The Emotional Impact Of People-Pleasing During Emotional Wellness Month

How Not to Be A People Pleaser: 5 Action Steps to Using Your Voice Without Regret

Dr. Heather Lamb examines the mental impact of people-pleasing during Emotional Wellness Month, offering strategies to reduce stress and set boundaries

- Dr. Heather LambBALTIMORE , MD, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As October marks Emotional Wellness Month , Dr. Heather Lamb, an accountability expert and author of How Not to Be a People Pleaser: 5 Action Steps to Using Your Voice Without Regret, is shedding light on the often-overlooked mental health effects of people-pleasing.Recent studies have shown that people-pleasing behavior is linked to higher levels of stress, anxiety, and burnout. According to the American Psychological Association , approximately 60% of people report experiencing feelings of stress when they feel unable to say "no" or set personal boundaries. People-pleasing habits can lead to emotional exhaustion, lower self-esteem, and even physical health issues like sleep disturbances and digestive problems.Dr. Lamb emphasizes the importance of addressing these habits, noting that emotional well-being should be a top priority in today's fast-paced, expectation-driven world. "People-pleasing isn't just about making others happy; it's a habit that can strip away your sense of self and lead to long-term emotional and physical exhaustion," says Dr. Lamb. "Emotional Wellness Month is the perfect opportunity to reassess our mental health and learn how to use our voice confidently."Key points Dr. Lamb addresses include:The Emotional Toll of People-Pleasing : Studies reveal that the act of constantly seeking others' approval can lead to anxiety, stress, and burnout. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology found that individuals who struggle with people-pleasing are more likely to experience chronic stress and anxiety.Practical Strategies for Managing People-Pleasing: Dr. Lamb provides actionable steps for breaking free from people-pleasing habits, including setting healthy boundaries, learning to say "no" confidently, and prioritizing self-care.Tying Emotional Wellness to Goal-Setting: Dr. Lamb explains how personal and professional goals should align with emotional health, promoting sustainable well-being without sacrificing personal needs.Dr. Lamb's work offers valuable insights for individuals seeking to protect their emotional wellness, build resilience, and regain balance in their lives.For media inquiries, please contact Stefanie Magness at Elevate U PR: ...About Dr. Heather Lamb:Dr. Heather Lamb is a leading expert in accountability, personal development, and emotional wellness. As an author and speaker, she specializes in helping individuals set boundaries, regain control over their lives, and achieve their personal and professional goals. Dr. Lamb is also the Executive Director of SEEK, Inc., an organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities through education and entrepreneurship.

