BMO Supporting Customers And Communities Impacted By Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced its support for customers and communities impacted by Hurricane Milton. BMO supports the American Red Cross with an annual corporate donation for its ongoing relief and resiliency work which includes its response to affected communities following Hurricane Milton. The is also offering disaster relief options to support customers impacted by the events.

"Hurricane Milton has taken a heavy toll on Florida, and our thoughts are with everyone affected," said Darrel Hackett, President & CEO, BMO Bank. "We are fully committed to providing relief and support to help our customers, colleagues, and communities recover from this devastating storm."

Anyone wishing to support relief efforts can do so through these organizations:



Hurricane Milton Relief | Direct Relief

Disaster Recovery – United Way Suncoast Hurricane Relief Donations & Ways to Help | American Red Cross

Financial relief is also available for BMO personal banking customers who contact us and are impacted by this storm, including:



Monthly maintenance fees, non-BMO ATM transaction fees, and overdraft fees will be waived. Payment due dates for mortgages, loans and lines or reduced credit card payment amounts will be extended.

BMO also offers low-interest rate loans to qualified consumers in the BMO footprint in impacted areas.

If you are a current BMO business loan customer and need assistance, please contact your banker.

More details on the financial relief available to customers can be found on BMO's website .

BMO has long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in the U.S. and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health crises and conflicts.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.



SOURCE BMO Financial Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED