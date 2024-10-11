Kpaq Holds Cultural Programmes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kozhikode Jilla Pravasi Association Qatar (Kpaq) hosted Onam celebrations for its members and their families. The event, titled 'Kpaq Ponnonam 2024', began with traditional floral carpet arrangements and welcoming the mythical King Mahabali. The grand Onam lunch was followed by a meeting. Secretary Ravi Puthukkudi welcomed the gathering and president Shameer K P presided. General secretary Gafoor Calicut, Samskrithi Qatar's general secretary Shamsheer Areekkulam, Kpaq women's wing chairperson Dr Reena, Kpaq former president and advisory board member Abdul Rahim Vengeri, former president and current vice-president and cultural wing co-ordinator Vasu Vanimel, and secretary Smrithi spoke. During the event, a poster release ceremony was held for two upcoming events: 'Ente Kozhikode', a literary competition celebrating Unesco's designation of Kozhikode as a City of Literature, and a children's painting competition to be held on November 8 in Doha. Treasurer Shoukkath J M proposed a vote of thanks.
Thereafter, both adults and children participated in various games and cultural programmes. Prizes were distributed. Executive member Anju Nishin anchored the event.
