Al-Suwaidi Shines In Amateur Class, Jumaa Claims Medium Tour

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Khalid Jassim al-Suwaidi won the Amateur class, while Saeed Hamad Jumaa clinched the Medium Tour class at the second leg of the eighth Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour on Friday.

At the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena, in the amateur round, featuring a 100cm obstacle height, al-Suwaidi claimed the top spot, finishing with a time of 24.49 seconds on his horse Pepsi.

He edged out runner-up Abdullah Saleh al-Obaidli by just 0.32 seconds, as the latter clocked 24.81 seconds on Valonivada. Faisal Mohammed al-Nuaimi secured third place with a time of 24.9 seconds on Tulipards. Fahad Rashid al-Ameri, Director of the First Equestrian Team, presented the awards to the winners.

The Medium Tour class was won by Saeed Hamad Juma in a time of 43.7 seconds on Amber. Rashid Tuwaim al-Marri was second with a time of 45.78 seconds on Navarone, while Ali Saeed al-Misnad came third, completing the course in 46.31 seconds on Calgary.

In the Medium Tour team competition, featuring jumps at a height of 130 cm, Al Fardan finished first with a total of 130 points and a time of 96.96 seconds. The Wathnan team took second place with 130 points and 101.42 seconds, while the Lekhwiya team finished third with 126 points and a time of 106.5 seconds.

Tournament Director Faisal al-Kahla and Director of the Media and Live Broadcast Committee Abdullah al-Qashouti presented the awards.

Meanwhile, Badr bin Mohammed al-Darwish, President of the Qatar Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon Federation, noted the steady improvement in the technical level of riders across the first two rounds.

He emphasised that this progress will positively impact the performance of Qatari teams in regional and international events.“We are witnessing an increasing number of participants across various categories, many of whom are capable of representing our national teams in external competitions,” al-Darwish said. He encouraged the public to attend and support local riders throughout the championship's upcoming rounds.

Longines Hathab features 14 rounds, held at the Qatar Equestrian Federation and Al Shaqab's Longines arenas. The championship is a key event in the region's equestrian calendar, offering riders a platform to enhance their skills.

