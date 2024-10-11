Afif And Lopez Hail Crucial Victory As Iran Looms

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Akram Afif, named the best player in Qatar's 3-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, emphasised the importance of securing their first win at this stage of the 2026 qualifiers.

Almoez Ali put the Qataris in front in the 39th minute at the Al Thumama before an own goal from Tamirlan Kozubaev 18 minutes into the second half put the back-to-back Asian champions in control of the tie. And while Alimardon Shukurov pulled one back with 14 minutes remaining, Ibrahim al-Hassan restored his side's two goal cushion five minutes later to seal the win for Qatar.

Bidding to qualify for the FIFA World Cup on merit for the first time, Qatar had suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to United Arab Emirates in their opening game and then had to survive a nervy encounter against North Korea, with the tie ending 2-2 under challenging conditions in Laos.

Qatar have four points in Group A, where they sit fourth. Uzbekistan lead the group, having played out a goalless draw against Iran in Tashkent on Friday, with both teams tied on seven points but Uzbekistan topping the standings on goal difference.

“Victory was crucial to correct our course and keep our chances alive for qualifying for the next World Cup,” Afif said. He highlighted the efforts of all his teammates, noting how Qatar imposed its dominance from the start, with a clear determination to earn the three points.

Afif also acknowledged Kyrgyzstan as a challenging opponent, playing with a fighting spirit despite having lost two matches earlier in their campaign.

Qatar play heavyweights Iran next in Dubai on Tuesday, and Afif stressed the win against Kyrgyzstan will serve as a great morale booster ahead of the crucial tie.“The victory is important motivation before our game with Iran, which will be vital in our journey through the qualifiers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Qatar coach Marquez Lopez echoed Afif's sentiments, expressing his satisfaction with Qatar's performance. Lopez was pleased with how his team controlled the game from the beginning.“We entered the match aiming for victory, and the players worked hard to dominate and secure the result we needed,” Lopez said during the press conference.

He acknowledged that the three points were pivotal, given the pressure of the qualifiers.“Our objective in every game is not to lose points. We need to approach every match with seriousness, as the road ahead remains tough,” Lopez emphasised. He also looked forward to the next match against Iran, stressing that Qatar must continue to push hard to claim one of the two qualification spots in the group.

Asia is assured of eight spots in the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The top two finishers from the three groups will confirm their places directly. The third and fourth-placed teams from each group – six in total – will progress to the Playoff, to be contested in two groups of three teams in a single round robin format, with both group winners qualifying for the 23rd FIFA World Cup.

The two second-placed finishers will face off in a home and away tie to earn the right to reach the Intercontinental Playoff and play for the final available berth.

Rashid Stadium in Dubai to host Qatar vs Iran clash

Meanwhile, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has chosen Rashid Stadium in Dubai, UAE, to host the Qatar's World Cup qualifying match against Iran on Tuesday. The match will be held at 7pm Doha time.

This decision follows extensive discussions with FIFA and relevant stakeholders, considering the current security situation.

