US Urges Safety, Protection For UNIFIL

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has urged the Israeli forces to ensure safety of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The US call comes following reports of the fall of two casualties among UNIFIL members due to fire from occupying forces, and two others wounded after the Israei targeting of its headquarters in Naqoora.

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said that Austin urged Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, in a phone call today, to ensure the safety of UNIFIL forces and coordinating efforts to pivot from military operations to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible.

The US Defense Secretary also addressed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for urgent action to alleviate it, and reaffirmed the US responsibility to prevent further escalation of the conflict in the region. (end)

