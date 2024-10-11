UAE, French Fms Discuss Joint Strategic Partnership, Regional Situation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 11 (KUNA) - UAE Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affair, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed, Friday via phone, with French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot relations of cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries. The two top diplomats also addressed an array of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the situation in the region, the official UAE news agency (WAM) reported. (end) skm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.