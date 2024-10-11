UAE, French Fms Discuss Joint Strategic Partnership, Regional Situation
10/11/2024 7:08:56 PM
ABU DHABI, Oct 11 (KUNA) - UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair, sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed, Friday via phone, with French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot relations of cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.
The two top diplomats also addressed an array of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the situation in the region, the official UAE news agency (WAM) reported. (end)
