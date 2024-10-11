Be Alert For DTE Energy Impersonators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DTE encourages customers to know the red flags of impersonators and alert the to suspicious activity

Detroit, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE is urging all outlets to make their audiences aware of DTE impersonators. On October 11, 2024, a took place in Rochester Hills allegedly committed by imposters representing themselves as DTE employees. Our hearts go out to the of this horrific and tragic event, and we hope the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and brought to justice.

If anyone arrives at your home or business claiming they are from DTE, please ask to see a badge with a photo ID. If the person refuses to show their badge, do not allow them entry into your home. If the person becomes agitated or acts in a strange manner, call 911 immediately.

DTE customers should keep the following information in mind when dealing with someone who identifies themselves as a DTE employee and wants to enter your home.



Know your gas provider. Just because DTE supplies your electricity, it does not mean they supply your gas as well. Impersonators aren't always aware of our service territory. Please note that while DTE does not provide residential gas distribution in Rochester Hills, it does operate gas transmission pipelines in the area.

Before DTE makes a routine visit to your home, we will make every effort to contact you in advance, either through a phone call from our call center or via email or text message.

It is very rare that a DTE employee would need to enter your home, but it does happen. DTE will use every opportunity to make you aware of any work needing to be done at your home and if possible will contact you in advance to schedule time for the work to be completed.

Prior to allowing a person claiming to work for DTE in your home or on your property, you should look for and do the following:



All DTE Electric and DTE Gas employees and contractors carry photo identification badges, and are required to show their badge when asked.



Customers should ask the employee why they are there and, if necessary, call 800-477-4747 to confirm before allowing entry or access to their property. Keep your door locked while you are making the call, and only speak through a locked screen door if it's necessary to talk to the person.



If an employee/contractor refuses to show their badge, the customer should refuse service and call 800-477-4747 to verify whether or not DTE is scheduled to be on site or at their home. In regards to gas service, the only reason a DTE employee would need to enter your home is if your gas meter is indoors. This is common in older homes.

