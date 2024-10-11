(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Geophysical Services Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

3.34%

during the forecast period. Rising multi-client survey approach

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing use multi-sensors for 4d surveys. However,

slowdown in investments in oil and industry poses a challenge - Key market players include Abitibi Geophysics, CGG SA, China National Offshore Oil Corp., Dawson Geophysical Co., EON Geosciences Inc., Fugro NV, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Ramboll Group AS, SAExploration Holdings Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Sea Geo Surveys Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA, Weatherford International Plc, and Xcalibur Multiphysics. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global geophysical services market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Geophysical Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Russia, UK, and France Key companies profiled Abitibi Geophysics, CGG SA, China National Offshore Oil Corp., Dawson Geophysical Co., EON Geosciences Inc., Fugro NV, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Ramboll Group AS, SAExploration Holdings Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Sea Geo Surveys Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA, Weatherford International Plc, and Xcalibur Multiphysics

Market Driver

Geophysical services play a crucial role in identifying mineral reserves through seismic techniques. Traditional methods involve transmitting seismic waves into the Earth's surface using a geophone connected to a specialized truck. Schlumberger and ExxonMobil are leading vendors offering 4D seismic solutions , which improve image quality by monitoring changes in hydrocarbon reservoirs over time using multiple surveys and time-lapse technology. The Gulf of Mexico has seen a joint venture between CGG and Fugro for 4D ocean bottom seismic monitoring. The adoption of 4D seismic techniques is increasing due to the rise in oil and gas exploration projects, enhancing the efficiency of extraction processes. These companies leverage 4D seismic solutions to provide high-definition seismic changes, aiding in better identification and extraction paths for hydrocarbon reservoirs.



The Geophysical Services Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like Natural Gas Production and Oil & Gas Industry. However, regulatory impediments, environmental regulations, land access permissions, safety standards, and ecosystem preservation pose challenges. Drone technology, data analytics , and processing algorithms are key trends, enhancing decision-making procedures. Seismic sensors, data processing systems, electromagnetic , LIDAR, and aerial-based surveys are essential tools for Hydrocarbon Exploration, focusing on Crude Oil, Petroleum, and Liquid Fuels. Offshore exploration in marine environments, including Offshore Wind Services, Oil Wells, and Offshore Regions, is also booming. Minerals and Mining, Water Exploration, Wind Energy, Archaeological Research, and Shale Deposits are other sectors utilizing Geophysical Services. Digital technologies like Internet of Things and data analytics are revolutionizing the industry. Safety, biodiversity conservation, and consumer goods are also benefiting from these services.



Market

Challenges



The geophysical services market in the oil and gas industry experiences significant impact due to the volatility of crude oil prices. Prior to 2014, high oil prices led to substantial investments in geophysical services by upstream companies. However, price fluctuations since then have affected market growth. In 2018 and Q1 2019, oil prices showed recovery, but have since fluctuated, impacting investments in geophysical services. Upstream companies, with fixed production costs, are adversely affected by oil price fluctuations. Capital-intensive oil and gas operations result in slow growth or decline in E&P activities, including project delays and cancellations. Thus, geophysical services market growth is significantly influenced by oil price trends in the global market. Geophysical services play a crucial role in various industries, including natural gas and oil & gas minerals exploration, clean energy generation, infrastructure projects, and archaeology. Challenges in these sectors require accurate site characterization, such as determining soil composition, bedrock depth, and potential hazards. Aerial-based geophysical surveys using technologies like ground penetrating radar, electrical resistivity tomography, and magnetics help assess subsurface conditions. Geologists and geophysicists utilize gravity, magnetics, seismic refraction, electric fields, and hyperspectral analysis to identify reservoir resources and mineral deposits, such as hydrocarbons, lithium, and metal minerals. In the construction sector, geophysical services ensure safe foundation design by assessing the geological and structural composition. Forensic science and agriculture also benefit from geophysical services, while mining and engineering sectors use geophysical data for infrastructure planning and monitoring. Geophysical services are essential for understanding Earth's mineral resources, potential hazards, and the structural composition, contributing to sustainable development and innovation in renewable energy sources like geothermal.

Segment Overview



This geophysical services market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Land

1.2 Marine 1.3 Aerial



2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 Middle East and Africa 2.5 South America

1.1

Land-

Land-based geophysical surveys play a crucial role in the exploration and development of mineral and oil fields, as well as in the assessment of water and agricultural lands. Techniques used in these surveys include seismic, magnetic , radiometric, gravity, induced polarity (IP), and electromagnetic (EM) surveys. Seismic surveys are a significant part of land-based geophysical services, with 2D, 3D, and 4D varieties. Two-dimensional (2D) seismic surveys are cost-effective and suitable for surface-level investigations. In contrast, three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) seismic surveys offer more detailed sub-surface data, making them popular choices for oil and gas and mining companies. Although 3D and 4D seismic surveys are more expensive than 2D surveys, their superior data quality enables more informed exploration decisions. The growing demand for enhanced data accuracy and efficiency is expected to fuel the growth of the land-based geophysical services market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Geophysical services refer to the application of physics and geology to study the Earth's subsurface. These services include various techniques such as Gravity, Magnetics, Seismic Refraction, Electric Fields, and Electromagnetic surveys. The primary focus is to understand the Earth's geological and mineral composition, structural composition, and potential hazards. Geophysical services are essential for environmental research, forensic science, drilling operations, infrastructure projects, and energy exploration. Gravity and Magnetics surveys measure the Earth's gravitational and magnetic fields to determine subsurface structures and geological features. Seismic Refraction and Electrical Resistivity Tomography use sound waves and electrical currents to map the subsurface, respectively. Electric and Magnetic fields are used to detect mineral deposits and hydrocarbons. Geophysical services are crucial for oil & gas exploration, hydrocarbon exploration, and crude oil and petroleum production. They help in site characterization, soil composition analysis, bedrock depth estimation, and potential hazard identification. Ground Penetrating Radar and Electromagnetic surveys are used in environmental research, ecosystems, biodiversity, conservation, and infrastructure projects. In summary, geophysical services provide valuable insights into the Earth's subsurface, enabling effective exploration, production, and conservation efforts in various industries, including energy, consumer goods, and infrastructure.

Market Research Overview

Geophysical services refer to the application of physics and geology to study the Earth's subsurface and its mineral, structural, and geological composition. These services utilize various techniques such as gravity, magnetics, seismic refraction, electric fields, and more to gather data on the Earth's subsurface. The information obtained from geophysical services is essential for various industries, including mining, agriculture, engineering, and energy production. Gravity and magnetics surveys measure the Earth's gravitational and magnetic fields to determine subsurface structures and geological formations. Seismic refraction uses sound waves to study the Earth's internal structure, while electric fields and electromagnetic surveys detect subsurface conductivity and mineralization. Geophysical services are used extensively in the oil and gas industry for crude oil and natural gas production, as well as hydrocarbon exploration. They are also used in the mining industry for mineral exploration, in the construction sector for site characterization, and in archaeology for subsurface research. Regulatory impediments, environmental regulations, and land access permissions can impact the use of geophysical services. Safety standards, drone technology, data analytics, and processing algorithms are essential for efficient data collection and analysis. Seismic sensors, data processing systems, and various geophysical technologies, such as LIDAR , aerial-based surveys, and ground penetrating radar, are used for water exploration, wind energy, and other applications. Geophysical services are also used in the exploration of metals, shale deposits, and other minerals, as well as in the study of ecosystems, biodiversity, and conservation. The integration of digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, is transforming the geophysical services industry, making it more efficient and effective. In summary, geophysical services play a crucial role in understanding the Earth's subsurface and its resources, providing valuable information for various industries and applications, from energy production to mining, construction, and archaeology. The use of advanced technologies and regulatory compliance are essential for the effective and sustainable application of geophysical services.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Land



Marine

Aerial

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

