(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.24 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

12.54%

during the forecast period. Increasing safety systems in automotive industry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

single motor for anti-pinch power window and soft-close door systems. However,

sharp decline in automobile production and sales

poses a challenge - Key market players include Acsysteme, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Inteva Products LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co KG, LITE ON Technology Corp., Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Nidec Corp., NSB Classic PTE LTD, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive anti-pinch power window system market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3241.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Acsysteme, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Inteva Products LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co KG, LITE ON Technology Corp., Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Nidec Corp., NSB Classic PTE LTD, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA

Market Driver

The automotive anti-pinch power window system and soft-close door systems in vehicles share a similar DC motor design, offering a cost-effective opportunity for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). By utilizing a single motor for both systems, OEMs can optimize production costs and potentially make anti-pinch power windows a standard feature. The power window system activates upon vehicle ignition or retained power operation. Encoders monitor motor operation, sending pulse signals to power window switches. The body control module manages power supply and retention. Door switches transmit door status information, while power window switches engage their respective anti-pinch systems. Door lock assemblies transmit key cylinder switch operating conditions to the anti-pinch main switch. Given the motor similarity between anti-pinch power window systems and soft-close door systems, sharing motors between the two systems represents a significant cost-saving measure. This cost optimization strategy could lead to increased market growth for automotive anti-pinch power window systems during the forecast period.



The Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System market is experiencing significant growth in the automotive sector. With the ongoing trend towards electrification, anti-pinch technology is becoming a crucial safety feature in power windows. This technology uses sensors to detect window movement and barrier detection, preventing accidents and injuries. OEMs and aftermarket providers are integrating this technology into various vehicle types, including passenger cars, compact vehicles, midsize vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Anti-pinch power window systems are essential electronic equipment for automotive safety and security. They are being integrated into driving assistance systems, braking systems, stability systems, electric vehicles , and vehicle connectivity features. The use of sensor technologies and smartphone applications is increasing, providing real-time alerts and enhancing the overall driving experience. The anti-pinch power window system market is expected to grow, especially in the passenger car segment, due to increasing demand for safety features. Governments are also providing tax breaks and liquidity support to boost the auto part industry. The market is segmented into automatic and manual systems, catering to various vehicle types and budget segment cars. The future of anti-pinch power window systems lies in their ability to prevent accidents and ensure passenger safety.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



The automotive industry, including passenger and commercial vehicles, has experienced a decline in sales and production since 2018. For instance, Tata Motors sold 8,891 HCV units in June 2024, a 8% decrease from the previous year. Similarly, ILMCV sales decreased by 11% in July 2024. The sales dip is due to various factors, including economic recession and the global pandemic. In India, commercial vehicle sales are expected to decline further by 3%-6% due to decreasing demand. The automotive industry faced a significant decline in 2020, with passenger car sales registering an 87% decrease in May 2020. However, the market recovered in Q3 of 2020. The annual sales for the automotive market reported a 16.5% decline in 2020, with 2.47-million-unit sales. The global pandemic and economic recession have negatively impacted the demand for automotive components and parts, such as power window systems, hampering the growth of the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market during the forecast period. The automotive anti-pinch power window system market faces various challenges in the rapidly evolving automotive industry. These include the development of braking systems , stability systems, and electronic steering, as well as driving assistance systems for electric vehicles. Sensor technologies, vehicle connectivity, and smartphone applications are also crucial factors. For passenger cars, OEMs and aftermarket players cater to various vehicle types, including passenger vehicles, compact vehicles, luxury vehicles, midsize vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Market growth is influenced by factors like mandatory safety regulations, tax breaks, and liquidity support. Antipinch technology, a key feature of power window systems, is essential for passenger safety, particularly in accidents. The auto part industry is continuously innovating to meet market demands. However, budget segment cars ma

y face challenges due to cost considerations. Motor manufacturers must balance affordability with safety features, ensuring a balance between motor technology and anti-pinch solutions.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This automotive anti-pinch power window system market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Luxury vehicle 1.2 Others



2.1 OEM 2.2 Aftermarket



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Luxury vehicle-

The luxury vehicle market, characterized by high-end automobiles sold at premium prices, is driven by advanced technological updates. Luxury car , including those priced above USD400,000, dominate the market, with German automakers leading the charge. The demand for luxury SUVs, particularly in developed markets like the US and emerging ones like China, is fueling growth. However, the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market growth is expected to be slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact. Production halts and economic slowdown led to a decline in luxury vehicle sales. Post-pandemic, manufacturers are adopting cost-cutting measures and innovative production technologies to rebound. These factors will drive the market's recovery during the forecast period.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System market is a significant segment of the automotive sector, focusing on electrification and safety. This technology, integrated into power windows, employs sensors to detect objects or fingers during window movement, preventing injuries. Anti-pinch technology is an essential safety feature that enhances automotive safety by preventing accidents. The system uses barrier detection to identify obstacles and automatically reverses window direction. This technology is not limited to specific vehicle types, including automatic and manual passenger vehicles, compact vehicles, luxury vehicles, midsize vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The budget segment cars also incorporate this technology, making it accessible to a wider audience. The motor industry, including OEMs and the aftermarket, plays a crucial role in the production and distribution of anti-pinch power window systems. This technology's integration into power windows is a testament to the auto part industry's commitment to injury protection and accident prevention for drivers and passengers.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market is a significant segment of the automotive sector, focusing on electrification and safety. Anti-pinch technology, a crucial safety feature, is integrated into power windows to prevent injuries from window closure on passengers or objects. This technology uses sensors to detect window movement and barrier detection, enabling the window to reverse direction if an obstruction is detected. Anti-pinch power window systems contribute to accident prevention and injury protection, enhancing automotive safety and security. As part of the growing electronic equipment in vehicles, these systems are found in various vehicle types, including passenger cars, compact vehicles, midsize vehicles, luxury vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. OEMs and the aftermarket cater to the demand for anti-pinch power window systems, with applications in electric vehicles, manual and automatic passenger vehicles, and motorcycles . The market is influenced by factors such as sensor technologies, vehicle connectivity, smartphone applications, and mandatory safety regulations. The auto part industry benefits from the market's growth, with potential for liquidity support, tax breaks, and innovation. The market's future looks promising, with ongoing advancements in vehicle safety and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Luxury Vehicle

Others

Channel



OEM

Aftermarket

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED