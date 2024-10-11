National Children's Center Celebrates 65 Years Of Advocacy And Service In The Washington DC Metropolitan Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Children's Center (NCC) hosted an unforgettable evening on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at their 65th Anniversary Gala. The event took place in the exquisitely elegant Ronald Reagan International Trade Building in Washington, D.C., adding a touch of grandeur to our celebration of 65 years as one of the largest non-governmental service providers supporting infants, children, and adults with diverse abilities.



We were honored to host a pre-reception and silent auction on an enchanting evening. The program began at 7:00 pm in collaboration with our esteemed headlining guests and a curated seated dinner. We were enthralled by a night of live entertainment, a silent auction, and a chance to network with families, community leaders, and corporate partners who share our vision of inclusivity and equity.

This year's theme, "Sapphire Celebration: 65 Years of Excellence and Empowerment," embodies our dedication to making every voice heard and every presence felt. NCC's mission is to enhance the lives of people of all ages, diverse backgrounds, and differing abilities through inclusive opportunities. We honored four remarkable honorees aiding this mission: Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic Region, the Bainum Family Foundation, NGEN, and Mr. Robert Kennedy. Their vital contributions to education, technology, and social responsibility have left a lasting impact on our community, and we're excited to celebrate their achievements by acknowledging years of impactful history!

"The Gala is not just a fundraising event; it's a heartfelt celebration of the community we've built together," said [Terrance King], President & CEO of NCC. "Every ticket and donation will support our critical services, including residential and community programs, early education initiatives, and health equity projects that combat food insecurity."

We are coming together to honor our past, celebrate our present, and inspire a brighter future filled with opportunities for everyone in our community. We invite you to explore our 2023 Annual Impact Statement here to closely identify the transformation taking place in the lives of the individuals we support.

About the National Children's Center (NCC):

Founded in 1958, NCC is a non-profit organization committed to empowering individuals with diverse abilities through advocacy, education, and supportive services. Our program areas include residential and community day habilitation services; early childhood education and early intervention services - implementing STEAM literacy in our early learning curriculums; and health equity - enacting environmental stewardship through our Baby Bloomers Urban Garden, which is a component of our Health & Nutrition Initiative. For more information about our mission and impact, visit .

SOURCE National Children's Center

