Greenbrier Announces Date For Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results, Webcast And Conference Call

Greenbrier Companies, (NYSE:GBX ) announced today that it will be reporting its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 results after on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. and other interested parties are invited to listen to its results call at 2:00 p.m. PDT, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

Listeners can access the webcast and release at the Greenbrier website, . To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "1249872". Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 15,200 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at .

