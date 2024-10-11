Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call
Date
10/11/2024 5:15:47 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN ) ("AQN") today announced plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before market open. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, November 7, 2024, hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Chris Huskilson, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Myers.
Conference call details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, November 7, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. ET
|
Conference Call:
|
Toll Free Dial-In Number
|
1 (800) 715-9871
|
|
Toll Dial-In Number
|
1 (647) 932-3411
|
|
Conference ID
|
7888098
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
Presentation also available at:
About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately $18 billion of total assets. AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. In addition, AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.
AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.A, and AQN.D, respectively. AQN's common shares and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN and AQNB, respectively.
Visit AQN at
and follow us on X.com @AQN_Utilities.
SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11102024003732001241ID1108771492
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.