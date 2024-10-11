عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call


10/11/2024 5:15:47 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN ) ("AQN") today announced plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before market open. AQN will hold an earningsconference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, November 7, 2024, hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Chris Huskilson, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Myers.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call:

Toll Free Dial-In Number

1 (800) 715-9871

Toll Dial-In Number

1 (647) 932-3411

Conference ID

7888098

Webcast:


Presentation also available at:

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately $18 billion of total assets. AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. In addition, AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.A, and AQN.D, respectively. AQN's common shares and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN and AQNB, respectively.

Visit AQN at

and follow us on X.com @AQN_Utilities.

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN11102024003732001241ID1108771492


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search