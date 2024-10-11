Undefeated Bay Area Phoenix Storms FIBA WBLA, Heads To Final Four In Colombia A Historic Moment For Women's Basketball

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bay Area Phoenix (USA) capped off an undefeated run in group play with a narrow 53-52 victory over fellow quarterfinalists Indeportes Antioquia (COL) on Sunday night at the Coliseo Ivan de Bedout in Medellín, Colombia.

Bay Area Phoenix standing strong and united as they prepare to represent the USA in the WBLA Final Four in Medellín, Colombia! Together, they're making history for women's professional and inspiring future generations.

of.jpeg" width="300" height="168" alt="Bay Area Phoenix's Rebecca Harris emerged as one of the top performers in WBLA Group B." style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Bay Area Phoenix's Rebecca Harris was on the of the top performers of WBLA Group B

The Bay Area Phoenix, undefeated in the FIBA WBLA, heads to the Final Four in Medellin, Colombia, making history as the first US team in the tournament

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a journey that has captured the hearts of fans across the Bay, the Bay Area Phoenix went undefeated in the FIBA WBLA Preliminary rounds, securing their place in the league's prestigious FIBA WBLA Final Four! Set to compete on November 1-2, 2024, in Medellin, Colombia, the Phoenix are preparing to face off against some of FIBA's most elite women's basketball teams. But this milestone isn't just about the Bay Area; it's a monumental moment for the US. The Phoenix are the first US-based team to receive an invitation to this tournament and proudly carry their country's pride.

In competing against some of the world's top teams, the Bay Area Phoenix are breaking boundaries - and their success is resonating far beyond their local community.

Their journey to the FIBA WBLA Final Four showcases the dominance of women's basketball in the US. As part of the Women's Premier Basketball Association, the Bay Area Phoenix is made up of former NCAA and professional athletes who now serve the Bay Area as lawyers, agents, creatives - brought together by the WPBA, and driven to both represent and elevate the longevity of women in the game.

This opportunity is about more than a championship-it's about setting a powerful example for young athletes nationwide, showing them that the world stage is within reach.

As the Bay Area Phoenix sets its sights on Medellin, they're calling on their community and supporters to help make this trip possible. Fundraising efforts are underway to cover essential travel expenses, ensuring these talented women have every opportunity to shine on the world stage.

Fans and supporters can also help power the Phoenix to victory by donating at the following link: Donate Here .



About Bay Area Phoenix:

The Bay Area Phoenix is part of the Women's Premier Basketball Association, a league dedicated to elevating women's professional basketball and providing a platform for top athletes to compete. The Phoenix's undefeated season and historic FIBA WBLA Final Four appearance underscore their mission to inspire and create pathways for future women athletes. Their journey to Medellin is the next step in building a lasting legacy in women's sports, representing the WPBA, the Bay Area, and all who believe in the future of women's professional basketball.

This isn't just a game – it's history in the making.

Bay Area Phoenix - FIBA WBLA Group Stage Undefeated

