Happy Dussehra 2024: Top Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Images, And Gifs To Share With Friends And Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Dussehra 2024: Every Hindu festival carries the core value of the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is one of the biggest festivals in India, marking the victory of Lord over Ravana , the demon-king of the island of Lanka.

| Durga Puja 2024: Wishes, images, messages, to share with family on Navami

Dussehra 2024 will be celebrated with great joy and fervour among Indians on Saturday, October 12. All schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed on the day to mark the festival. Devotees will burn the effigy of Ravana along with his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarna.

The festival also marks the conclusion of the nine-day-long Navratri festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga , which falls on the tenth day of Navratri. As we celebrate Dussehra, aka Vijaydashmi today, here are the top quotes and wishes you can send to your friends and loved ones.

| When is Ashtami? Which Goddess is worshipped, Day 8 colour and more Dussehra wishes to share with friends

May this Dussehra bring joy, prosperity, and success to your life. Happy Dussehra!

May this Dussehra bring all the happiness you need in your life and fill your heart with the courage to face all the challenges in front of you to turn them into opportunities. Happy Vijaya Dashmi!

Let's celebrate the spirit of Dussehra by ending all the negative thoughts in our minds and replacing them with positivity. Happy Dussehra!

| Dussehra 2024: Parking prohibited in THESE areas for Shivaji Park mela

Happy Dussehra my friend! May all your obstacles turn into a stepping stone in your personal and professional life.

Wishing you a prosperous Vijay Dashmi and may Lord Ram bless you with prosperity, wealth, and courage.

May the divine blessings of Lord Rama guide you towards a path of righteousness and happiness. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!