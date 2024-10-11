Ukrainian Intel Drones Strike Enemy Targets On Kursk Front
10/11/2024 3:12:35 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Kursk front, FPV drones operated by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense struck Russian military assets in the village of Tyotkino, targeting communication equipment, a building housing personnel, and a military vehicle.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the HUR on facebook , along with a video of the strikes.
“In Tyotkino, FPV drone attacks burned communication equipment, destroyed an enemy vehicle detected by the Ukrainian intelligence, and struck a building containing Russian personnel,” the report stated.
The successful operation on the Kursk front was carried out by the HUR's Vidmak strike-reconnaissance group, in collaboration with Ukraine's State Border Guard Service and Territorial Defense Forces.
HUR noted that“kamikaze drone pilots demonstrated their skill and continue to hit the Russian forces effectively.”
As previously reported by Ukrinform, specialists from Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate recently conducted a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains drone operators, digital communications experts, engineers, and physicists for Russia's occupation forces.
