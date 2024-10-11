NYC's Leading Savile Row Tailor: David Reeves Marks 15 Years Of REEVES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

15 Years of Modern English Tailoring

- ReevesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- David Reeves , a seasoned master tailor with more than 25 years of experience, continues to cement his legacy in the world of bespoke menswear with his New York-based atelier, REEVES . With origins in the prestigious Savile Row tradition, Reeves has quietly built one of the most respected tailoring houses in the U.S., blending time-honored craftsmanship with modern innovation. Over the past 15 years, REEVES has become a go-to destination for clients seeking finely tailored, bespoke clothing that merges classic style with a contemporary edge.David Reeves' journey into the world of tailoring began at a young age, long before he officially entered the profession. As a teenager, Reeves was already familiar with the process of bespoke tailoring, having his own suits custom-made to satisfy his early passion for style and design. His path quickly shifted from his original pursuit of a degree in graphic arts at Leeds Metropolitan University to the hands-on world of fine tailoring. At just 19, he joined the Savile Row house Gieves & Hawkes, known for its rich history of tailoring royalty, politicians, and high society. Although Reeves completed his graphic arts degree, his immersion in the craft of tailoring took precedence, setting the foundation for his future success.For the next decade, Reeves honed his skills, working with some of the most influential names in both the UK and U.S. tailoring circles. His stints at renowned houses such as Richard James of Savile Row and Timothy Everest allowed him to develop his own philosophy on menswear, balancing the meticulous structure of traditional tailoring with a modern sensibility. As bespoke house manager for Timothy Everest, Reeves oversaw operations and was entrusted with the wardrobes of numerous high-profile clients, including two British Prime Ministers, aristocrats, and musical legends like Elton John, Bryan Ferry, and Paul McCartney. His extensive experience and commitment to craftsmanship eventually led him to take the leap and launch his own business.In 2009, Reeves opened REEVES Bespoke in New York City, bringing the Savile Row tradition to the heart of Manhattan. Fifteen years later, REEVES stands as a testament to excellence in bespoke tailoring, renowned for its personalized service, precision, and artistry. The atelier is family-owned and operated, offering bespoke menswear, coats, eveningwear, tuxedos, sportsman's attire, and one-of-a-kind luxury pieces. Clients have the opportunity to work directly with Reeves by scheduling an appointment , ensuring that each garment is designed and tailored to perfection.What sets REEVES apart is not just the attention to detail or the personalized service, but the atelier's commitment to using the finest materials available. Reeves partners with some of the most prestigious fabric merchants in the world, offering a curated selection of luxury textiles. Clients can choose from a wide range of fabrics, including the legendary Donegal tweed from Molloy & Sons, which brings a rich texture and history to each garment. Other options include Loro Piana's exclusive cashmere and Tasmanian wool, which are prized for their softness, durability, and ethical sourcing. Reeves also offers Escorial wool, a rare and luxurious fabric sourced from the royal flocks of El Escorial in Spain, known for its lightweight strength and unparalleled comfort.Reeves' commitment to superior materials extends to traditional British fabrics from Harrisons of Edinburgh, a family-owned company that has supplied tailors since 1863. Their fabrics, including classic tweeds, moleskins, and cashmeres, provide a distinctive British elegance that clients around the world continue to seek. For those looking for something unique, Reeves carries Harrisons' subsidiary brands like W. Bill, known for vibrant tweeds and cashmeres, and Porter & Harding, which offers traditional British sporting fabrics such as their iconic“Thornproof” tweed.Another standout fabric line available at REEVES is H. Lesser, a favorite among Savile Row tailors for its heavyweight durability and impeccable drape. This fabric brings a dignified presence to any garment, offering a quintessentially British feel with an added sense of luxury. Reeves also stocks Dormeuil fabrics, known for their timeless British style combined with a touch of French flair, and Scabal, a Belgian cloth house that supplies some of the most prestigious tailors in the world. Whether you are looking for a finely tailored suit for business, a custom eveningwear piece for a special occasion, or something unique and luxurious, REEVES offers a range of options to suit every taste.In addition to its bespoke services in New York, REEVES also offers trunk shows in cities across the United States, giving clients in places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and Miami the opportunity to experience the craftsmanship that defines REEVES. These trunk shows provide an exclusive opportunity to meet with Reeves in person, get measured, and select fabrics for a truly personalized bespoke experience. The goal is simple: to bring the tradition and expertise of Savile Row tailoring to clients wherever they may be.Clients who have worked with Reeves often praise the process as much as the final product. As the old saying in tailoring goes,“If you want to know if a tailor is any good, you don't ask him or other tailors-you ask his clients.” Reeves' clients speak to the exceptional fit, quality, and personal service they receive, a hallmark of the REEVES brand. The bespoke process is a partnership between client and tailor, and David Reeves ensures that every step, from the initial consultation to the final fitting, is meticulously crafted to meet the client's needs.REEVES is more than just a tailoring house; it is a destination for those seeking expertly crafted garments that reflect the very best of British tradition and New York innovation. As David Reeves continues to evolve his business, his focus remains on delivering timeless elegance, unmatched craftsmanship, and personalized service to each and every client.For those interested in booking a consultation at REEVES Bespoke or attending an upcoming trunk show, contact David Reeves at 917-783-2270 or visit the atelier at 32 Union Square E, Suite 1104, New York, NY.Contact:David Reeves917 783 2270...@DavidReevesBespoke

Adam Nelson

WORKHOUSE

+1 212-645-8006

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.