Sixth Day Of Occupation Forces' Incursions Into Jabalia And Its Camp Amid Siege And Famine

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Israeli forces continue to invade the town of Jabalia and its camp for the sixth consecutive day, imposing a tight siege on all access routes, amid intense bombardment from warplanes, artillery, and rocket fire.

The humanitarian situation in Jabalia camp is worsening over time, with the prevention of food, medicine, and water supplies from entering for the residents. Emergency teams face difficulties in retrieving the bodies of the martyrs and transporting the wounded.

On October 6, the occupation announced the start of a military operation in Jabalia, following hours of a fierce assault on the eastern and western areas of northern Gaza, the most intense since May.

The occupation forces had previously launched ground attacks on Jabalia twice in November and December of last year. This marks the third ground operation carried out by the occupation army in Jabalia camp since the beginning of the genocide campaign on October 7, 2023.

Since the beginning of this week, the occupation army has been committing massacres against civilians in northern Gaza, as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate due to the imposed siege.

Northern Gaza is experiencing violent aggression targeting infrastructure, roads, and what remains of residents' homes, effectively isolating areas from one another. This is accompanied by a systematic and organized campaign of starvation, characterized by the prevention of food, medicine, water, and fuel supplies, as well as attacks on bakeries.

From the air, occupation drones target any movement of civilians on the ground by firing heavily and indiscriminately.

Since the beginning of the week, the occupation has besieged the last three hospitals in northern Gaza (Kamala Adwan, Al-Awda, and the Indonesian Hospital) amid orders for evacuation.







