Rain Across Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar received the season's first showers Friday, both inshore and offshore. The rain was preceded by strong winds. During the showers lasting nearly 90 minutes, the intensity varied from medium to a drizzle. Qatar Meteorology Department reported that the country received rain varying from 2.5mm (Qatar University) to 38mm (Al Daayen). Friday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 24C-29C and 34C-39C, range, respectively. There is no rain forecast Saturday and the expected minimum and maximum temperatures are in the 25C-29C and 34C-40C, range, respectively.

