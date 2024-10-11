Data-Driven Change: Navigating ESG Challenges With The C-Suite
Date
10/11/2024 2:00:22 PM
Recorded live at Amplify Americas, this special episode of ESG Talk features Ron Insana, award-winning journalist from CNBC, moderating an insightful discussion with industry leaders: Katherine Neebe, Chief Sustainability Officer at Duke Energy; Alexander Davis, Deputy Chief financial Officer at Pie Insurance; Maura Hodge, KPMG's sustainability leader; and Kim Huffman, Chief Information Officer at Workiva. Together, they explore how reporting professionals can leverage data and foster cross-functional collaboration to effectively navigate the rapid changes shaping the ESG landscape.
