Data-Driven Change: Navigating ESG Challenges With The C-Suite

(MENAFN- 3BL) Recorded live at Amplify Americas, this special episode of ESG Talk features Ron Insana, award-winning journalist from CNBC, moderating an insightful discussion with leaders: Katherine Neebe, Chief Sustainability Officer at Duke Energy; Alexander Davis, Deputy Chief Officer at Pie Insurance; Maura Hodge, KPMG's sustainability leader; and Kim Huffman, Chief Information Officer at Workiva. Together, they explore how reporting professionals can leverage data and foster cross-functional collaboration to effectively navigate the rapid changes shaping the ESG landscape.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .