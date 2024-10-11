CARE Joins Global Movement To Eliminate Gender Bias In Advertising And Entertainment

(MENAFN- 3BL) ATLANTA and NEW YORK, October 11, 2024 /3BL/ - CARE is thrilled to join SeeHer, the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in advertising and entertainment, as its newest and first-ever nonprofit member. Earlier this year, CARE received the Category Grand Prize at SeeHer's 2024 Gender Equality Measure (GEM) Awards. The recognition, which exemplifies the best-in-class accurate and authentic portrayal of women and girls created by an organization's in-house marketing team, was awarded to CARE for their International Women's Day creative campaign, #WomenKnowHow .

“CARE is honored to join together with SeeHer to amplify the voices of women and girls, with accuracy and authenticity to advance gender equality,” said Monica Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer of CARE.“Our missions align beautifully and I believe our combined efforts will enable us to do even more to achieve our common goals.”

Launched in 2016 by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer's coalition of leaders is committed to setting the gender equality agenda for the industry and driving growth for their businesses. To help its members benchmark success and become catalysts for change, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming.

As a member of SeeHer, CARE will join a collective of 7,250 brands from member companies who work together to increase the representation and accurate portrayal of women and girls in the global marketing and media ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome CARE to SeeHer! CARE's unwavering commitment to empowering women and girls around the world perfectly aligns with SeeHer's mission to increase the portrayal of women and girls across all media. By joining SeeHer, CARE amplifies its impact and inspires others to create a world where women are seen as they truly are: powerful agents of change,” said Chris Guilfoyle, SeeHer President.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2023, CARE worked in 109 countries, reaching 167 million people through more than 1,600 projects. To learn more, visit .