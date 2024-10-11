Surat To Host Water Conservation Drive On Sunday

(MENAFN- IANS) Surat, Oct 11 (IANS) A water harvesting programme centred on public participation is set to take place in Surat on Sunday. This event, organised under the Centre's Water Harvesting Public Participation initiative, will bring together key figures to promote water conservation as a national priority.

This event marks a key moment in the national water conservation drive, with the Water Harvesting Public Participation Initiative aiming to construct nearly 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures across Gujarat.

Despite accounting for only 2 per cent of the country's water resources and 5 per cent of its population, Gujarat is considered a water-deficient state. Its rocky terrain and coastal topography make groundwater extraction difficult, and the supply of surface water is limited.

However, Gujarat paradoxically ranked first in NITI Aayog's 2019 Composite Water Management Index for the third consecutive year. This success is credited to the state's concerted efforts in water management, including source augmentation, resource management, and distribution efficiency.

C.R. Patil, State BJP President and Union Minister of Jal Shakti will attend the event alongside Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The programme aims to emphasise the importance of water conservation through a public-driven approach. As part of the Ministry of Jal Shakti's broader efforts, this campaign seeks to engage citizens in safeguarding the country's water resources, transforming the initiative into a mass movement.

Government officials shared,“The event is scheduled to coincide with the celebration of 23 years of good governance under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and the Surat event carries significant weight. PM Modi's long-standing commitment to water conservation, dating back to his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, is reflected in this campaign. His pledge to deliver water to every corner of Gujarat has been fulfilled, and now the focus is on encouraging public participation in preserving water resources.”

Guests, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, will also participate as notable attendees. Several senior BJP leaders are expected to be present as well. Preparations for the event are in their final stages.