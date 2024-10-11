Caninejournal Reveals 2024 Dog Costume Trends In U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michelle Schenker, Co-Founder of Canine JournalWINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Halloween, dogs across the United States are gearing up for a howling good time as the latest costume trends sweep through each state. From spooky classics to pop culture-inspired outfits, 2024's most popular dog costumes reveal regional preferences and creative flair.According to those surveyed by the National Retail Federation (NRF), pet costume sales are predicted to be $700 million in 2024 (same as 2021-23 and up from $500 million in 2018-2020). And there's a good chance you'll see a lot of doggies (and kitties?) pumpkins waddling around this year (7th straight year as the #1 trending pet costume). Hot Dog was #2 again this year. Bat continues to rank #3 since 2022.Google search trends reveal that breakout trends for 2024 include dog football and Taylor Swift dog costumes. Both queries have had the biggest increase in search frequency since last year. Other breakout dog costume queries include Bluey, Pokemon, and Jurassic Park, all pop-culture favorites, so it's no surprise they are of interest for costume trends.Regarding which states are most likely to dress their dogs up this year, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Ohio are the regions with the most search interest for“dog Halloween costume” from September 8 to October 8, 2024.“As pets become more integrated into family celebrations, Halloween has evolved into a major event for dog owners," says Michelle Schenker, Co-Founder of Canine Journal.“Halloween is one of the most festive times of the year. However, it can be a stressful time for dogs, especially those with anxiety or who don't like loud noises.”CanineJournal encourages dog owners to keep candy out of their dog's reach, especially chocolate and Xylitol, a sugar substitute. Both are highly toxic to dogs and can be fatal.For more information on dog costume ideas and Halloween safety tips for dogs, including coping with anxiety, visit and

