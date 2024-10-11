5 Coaches Of Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express Derail In Tamil Nadu; Injuries Suspected

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Five coaches of the Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed on Friday after ramming into a stationary goods train at Kavarapettiyil in Chennai, officials said. Even as there were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries are suspected as three coaches caught fire following the accident.

In the videos and pictures circulating on social media, flames were seen beneath one of the derailed coaches. were also seen being rescued from the coaches in the clips.

According to sources, local residents along with the and Fire Department immediately jumped into the initial rescue operations following the accident.

A source said that the nearby hospitals in Kavaraipettai are on high alert to deal with any emergency.

Southern Railway officials, meanwhile, said that no serious injuries to passengers were reported.

The Mysore-Darbhanga Express operates between Darbhanga Junction in Bihar and Mysuru Junction (Mysore) in Karnataka.

More details are awaited.