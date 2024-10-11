Holabird's Timed, Online-Only Cauldron Of Curiosities Auction, Oct. 19-20, Features Numismatics, Western Americana, More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With an estimate of $3,000-$5,000, this 26-inch 18k chain necklace with a 1904-S Liberty Head U.S. $20 piece in bezel, graded EF-AU, is the overall expected top lot of the auction.

Collection of 13 turn-of-the century Art Nouveau postcards from the M. M. Vienne series, all depicting women of the period with ornate clothing and backgrounds (est. $2,000-$2,500).

1878 classic Spanish bullfight scene painted on a broken and repaired 19 inch by 13 inch tile, marked on the back,“Pickman E Cachina Dpaea Savilla” (Spain) (est. $350-$800).

Pair of jadeite tigers, one shown crouching lower than the other, one of the tigers 14 inches long and 6 1⁄2 inches tall while the other is 13 inches long by 8 inches tall (est. $350-$750).

Walking Liberty 2000 silver proof one-half troy pound of pure .999 silver coin, made by the American Historic Society, 3 1⁄2 inches in diameter, with COA (est. $150-$400).

“Get ready for two exciting days packed with a wide array of remarkable items awaiting new homes,” said Fred Holabird. All lots start at just ten dollars each.

"Get ready for two exciting days packed with an array of remarkable items awaiting new homes," said Fred Holabird of Holabird Western Americana Collections."We invite you to join us for this fun sale, featuring collectibles in all the usual categories, and don't forget all lots open for bidding at just ten dollars. Whether you're gearing up for the holidays or just collecting for yourself, you don't want to miss out on this incredible sale. There's something for everyone." There's something for everyone.”Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC has capitalized on the recent success of its timed online auctions – in which rare but lesser expensive items in a multitude of collecting categories come up for bid with a starting price of just ten dollars on every lot in the catalog. Online bidding will be facilitated by iCollector (Holabird's preferred platform) and LiveAuctioneers.With a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000, the 26-inch 18k gold chain necklace with a 1904-S Liberty Head U.S. $20 gold piece in bezel, graded EF-AU, is the overall expected top lot of the sale. The gold chain weighs 20.9 grams. The bracelet is being offered on Day 2 as lot 2164. Also that day in the coins and currency category, a 1934A Federal Reserve Chicago note for $100, featuring Ben Franklin, PCGS certified Choice Very Fine 35, carries an estimate of $100-$300.Day 2 features 284 lots in just three categories: sports, numismatic (coins and currency) and philatelic (stamps and covers). Day 1 has 609 lots in a veritable rainbow of collecting categories, 30 in all, to include art/décor, jewelry, textiles, collectibles/ephemera, medical, bottles, liquor and tobacco related, advertising, autographs, entertainment, banking, law/crime and kids/toys.Also offered on Day 1 will be telegram related, travel and maps, World's Fair collectibles, religious items, fraternal organizations, political memorabilia, militaria, books, mining and mining stocks, banking stocks, stocks and bonds (foreign), stocks and bonds (other), transportation, photographs and photography equipment, general ephemera and more.The 1878 classic Spanish bullfight scene painted on a broken and repaired 19 inch by 13 inch tile is notable because it's marked on the back,“Pickman E Cachina Dpaea Savilla”, and Pickman & Cachina painted tiles from Seville, Spain are highly collectible. Charles Pickman founded the ceramic factory in Spain in 1841. This intricately painted tile is artist signed“Ca E. Molina”, although nothing is known about this particular artist. The tile has an estimate of $350-$800.Lot 1009 consists of three scroll artworks by the noted Chinese artist Wu Zeng, known for his 'living' paintings. The paintings, all watercolors, depict a cloudy mountain temple at sunset, two birds perched over flowers and a misty mountain scene (est. $150-$200). Also, a pair of jadeite tigers, one shown crouching lower than the other, one of the tigers 14 inches long and 6 1⁄2 inches tall while the other is 13 inches long by 8 inches tall, will be sold as one lot (est. $350-$750).A pair of very opulent and very fragile ceramic lamps, measuring 10 inches by 33 inches, with no maker's mark visible, untested but with current wiring, should realize $200-$400. Also, a circa 1880 carte de visite photo depicting the conservative British politician Albert Grant (1831-1899) has an estimate of $50-$80. Baron Grant (born Abraham Gottheimer) was in the nobility of Italy. He was elected to British parliament but was unseated in 1874 for election offenses.A collection of five cast iron toys – a cannon, an arcade RR gondola car, a Hurley Studebaker car (possibly e33), a B7P MFG dime counter, and a Hurley tow truck, blue with black fenders, all in overall very good condition – is expected to reach $150-$350. Also, a pair of vintage Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy folk art dolls, wood and cloth construction, should command $70-$100.Back to Day 2, where the group of 13 turn-of-the century Art Nouveau postcards from the M. M. Vienne series, all depicting women of the period with colorful, ornate clothing and backgrounds, each one different, should fetch $2,000-$2,500. Also, a group of 12 postcards from Harrison Co., Ohio, depicting church and scenery scenes from Scio and elsewhere, should make $60-$100.A Walking Liberty silver proof one-half troy pound of pure .999 silver coin, dated 2000, made by the American Historic Society, 3 1⁄2 inches in diameter and 11 inches in circumference, with a certificate of authenticity, has an estimate of $150-$400; while a circa 1920s paper token from Canton, Ohio (“Good For / One Meal / Fred Gintz”) is expected to change hands for $40-$80.This is a timed auction, so there will be no live auctioneer or audio/video feed. Folks can bid now, up to the day each session closes. On all three auction days, they will be able to log in to a virtual console and bid live, per normal. Each lot will open with an automatic timer that's reset with each live bid. Once the bidding stops and the timer runs out, then the next lot is presented.In addition to internet bidding, telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859. Anyone owning a collection that might fit into a Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most worthy collections.Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC is always seeking new and major collections to bring to market. It prides itself as being a major source for selling Americana at the best prices obtainable, having sold more than any other similar company in the past decade alone. The firm will have its entire sales database online soon, at no cost – nearly 200,000 lots sold since 2014.To consign a single piece or a collection, you may call Fred Holabird at 775-851-1859 or 844-492-2766; or, send an e-mail to .... To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections, and the two-day, online-only Cauldron of Curiosities timed auction, Oct. 19th and 20th, beginning at 8 am Pacific time each day, please visit .# # # #

