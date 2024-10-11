Football: Vietnam Will Be A Difficult Opponent For Us, Says Head Coach Marquez Of Friendly Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Nam Dinh (Vietnam), Oct 11 (IANS) The Indian senior men's team will face hosts Vietnam in a friendly match at the Thien Truong in Nam Dinh on Saturday. What was originally supposed to be a tri-nation friendly including Lebanon was reduced to a one-off friendly match between India and Vietnam following the West Asian team's withdrawal.

The Indian team arrived in the city on October 7 and have held five training sessions in the north Vietnamese town, including an official training session at the Thien Truong Stadium on Friday evening.

Like the Intercontinental Cup last month, for India, this friendly in the October international window is also part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers next year.

At the pre-match press conference, India head coach Manolo Marquez said, "It's obviously very good for us to play here in Vietnam. They are a team who have qualified for the final round of the World Cup qualifiers in the past and we know about their development in recent years. They will be a difficult opponent for us, but I think it will be equally tough for them too."

Midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam, who could earn his 28th India cap on Saturday, accompanied Marquez in the press conference and expressed the team's strong desire for victory.

"We've come here to win. Yes, we haven't won a game for a considerable time and we really want to change this. Vietnam is a good team. We played against them two years ago (a 0-3 loss in a friendly in Ho Chi Minh City in September 2022)," he said. "We had five good training sessions where we were able to understand each other and also what the coach wants from us. We just want to give everything and make sure that the result is in our favour," said Suresh.

Adding his thoughts on the training sessions in Nam Dinh, Marquez said, "The weather is great here. We had very good conditions for training. We are ready for tomorrow. I believe it will be a good game. "We have been without a victory for a long time and it's a nice challenge for us. We know Vietnam are a well-balanced team in attack and defence. We have information on them and their players," the Spaniard said.

Vietnam began their camp on October 5 at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in the capital Hanoi, situated 100 kilometres from Nam Dinh. On October 9, the Golden Star Warriors won 3-2 in a practice match against Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC, the reigning V.League champions.

Vietnam head coach Kim Sang-sik played two different line-ups in each half as two 21-year-olds scored the goals for the national team. Nguyen Thai Son netted the opener before Bui Vi Hao scored a brace. Vietnam travelled to Nam Dinh on Friday, the eve of the match.

Regarding his squad selection for the India friendly, Kim Sang-sik said,“I have watched all the players and their performances. The Vietnamese team needs new energy and experienced players. "Nguyen Tien Linh (striker) and Bui Hoang Viet Anh (defender) have injuries and cannot practice with the team to the fullest, but this does not affect much. I believe the whole team will have a good game. We have many talented players and are trying to create a positive energy in the team," he said.

As Marquez had earlier mentioned the improved fitness of the Indian team as compared to the September window, Vietnam forward Nguyen Van Toan also believed the same for his side. "The V-League has started and the players have better physical condition and fitness than the previous window. Last time, due to a lack of matches, the team hadn't achieved their rhythm. This time, we are ready and better prepared for the match against India," he said.

Vietnam suffered two defeats to Russia (0-3) and Thailand (1-2) in the LPBank Cup friendly tournament in Hanoi in September. However, Nam Dinh has been a happy hunting ground for the hosts, who won two friendly matches here last year against Syria (1-0) and Palestine (2-0).

Sang-sik hoped for passionate support from the 30,000-capacity stands on Saturday. "I believe there will be a large number of fans tomorrow. The team will aim for victory to bring joy to them," the Korean said.

Van Toan added, "Nam Dinh fans are very enthusiastic, but I hope that not only local fans but also fans across the country will enthusiastically support the Vietnam team."