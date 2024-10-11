Northern Illinois Food Bank's Holiday Meal Box Program Marks 25 Years Of Ensuring Neighbors Have A Special Holiday Meal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Volunteers will pack 50,000 boxes this holiday season

GENEVA, Ill., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Illinois Food is marking 25 years of its Holiday Meal Box program, ensuring all neighbors can enjoy a special holiday meal with their loved ones. This year, thanks to the generous support of sponsors and volunteers, the Food Bank will be providing 50,000 Holiday Meal Boxes to neighbors facing hunger across 13 counties in rural and suburban Northern Illinois.

Food Bank volunteers will pack the boxes and food pantries will distribute the holiday meals in November and December. Neighbors can find distribution details by contacting their local food pantry.

Each Holiday Meal Box weighs 13.8 lbs., feeds a family of 6-8 and contains traditional holiday meal trimmings, including stuffing, turkey gravy, golden sweet whole kernel corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, white rice, pinto beans, cranberry sauce, hot cocoa, dessert mix, and canned fruit. Depending on the location, neighbors will also receive a whole turkey, turkey breast, or ham.

The holiday season is a time to gather and enjoy a special meal, but for neighbors struggling to make ends meet, the holiday season brings added challenges and expenses.

"The Holiday Meal Box program is not just about food, it's about community and connection," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank. "For 25 years, donors have supported this program, volunteers have packed the boxes of food, agencies have distributed them, and our neighbors have been able to gather with their families and celebrate the holidays together, at a time that holds great meaning for so many."

Sponsors of the 2024 Holiday Meal Box program include Jewel-Osco, Nicor, Prinova, Tate & Lyle, Kubota, Winland Foods, and individual donors.

Northern Illinois Food Bank's network of over 900 food pantries, soup kitchens, and feeding programs, is continuing to serve more neighbors than ever before. The Food Bank serves an average of 570K neighbors every month. This is an increase of 80K more neighbors a month than last year and more than double the pre-pandemic level.

To find a local pantry or feeding program, donate, or volunteer at Northern Illinois Food Bank visit SolveHungerToday.

For over 40 years, Northern Illinois Food Bank, a proud member of Feeding America, has been dedicated to solving hunger in 13 counties throughout rural and suburban Northern Illinois.

