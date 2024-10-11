TAYLOR JULES IS DIVING DEEP WITH HER NEW SINGLE WATERFALL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles-based indie singer-songwriter Taylor Jules, released her newest single, “Waterfall” today. This track marks the second offering from her upcoming EP, slated for release in Fall 2025. Continuing her tradition of raw, confessional songwriting, Jules teams up once again with two time Grammy winner Marc Swersky, and the track was mixed by Seth Von Paulus, further elevating its lush production.“Waterfall” is an evocative track co written with Swersky, that taps into the well of emotion Jules is known for drawing listeners in with her rich melodies and introspective lyrics. Her ability to transform personal experiences into universal themes of healing and self-discovery is on full display, making the song both relatable and empowering. A glimpse into her forthcoming EP, this release sets the tone for what fans can expect-an authentic journey through emotional highs and lows, with Jules' signature sound at the forefront.Reflecting on the meaning behind“Waterfall,” Taylor Jules shares:“This song represents a period of release and renewal for me. It's about letting go, much like water flowing freely. I hope listeners can find a sense of calm and strength through the song, just as I did while writing it.”More on Taylor JulesBorn and raised on the Westside of Los Angeles, Jules was no stranger to the magnetic pull of the entertainment industry and started performing at the young age of five. With musical influences like Anne Wilson, Aretha Franklin, Allen Stone and Carole King, Jules has been crafting her soulful genre-bending sound ever since. After scoring the lead vocalist spot in a prestigious musical program, she spent four years performing in legendary venues across the country. By the time she was thirteen, she had garnered a breadth of experience on the road, sharing the stage with musical greats such as Jackson Browne, Robbie Kreiger (the Doors), Dale Crover (the Melvins), and Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses), and appearing on the Russell Brand show and the Heidi and Frank show on KLOS radio. Jules has fronted rock, soul and pop bands while honing her authentic voice as an artist.

