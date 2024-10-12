Japan Atomic Bomb Survivors Win Nobel Peace Prize

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been conferred on Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee acknowledged efforts by the survivors of the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to rid the world of nukes.

The BBC quoted Nobel Committee Chair Joergen Watne Frydnes as saying the group had immensely contributed to the establishment of the nuclear taboo.

Set up in 1956, the group sends survivors to different parts of the world to share tales of the atrocious damage and suffering triggered by the use of nukes.

Around 140,000 people were killed on August 6, 1945, when a US bomber dropped the uranium bomb on. Three days later, a second nuclear weapon was dropped on Nagasaki.

According to AFP, Toshiyuki Mimaki, the co-head of the group, told reporters in Japan:“Never did I dream this could happen.”

The survivors will receive the prize – a diploma, a gold medal and $1 million at a ceremonies in Oslo in December.

According to the BBC, this year's peace prize had 286 nominations, a number comprising 197 individuals and 89 organisations.

PAN Monitor